Turtle Lake/Clayton senior Alexandra Simeon cleared the same height as the state runner up in the high jump 2021 WIAA Division 3 Girls State Track and Field Championships in LaCrosse last week. Simeon was one of six girls to clear 5-02, and by criteria, she finished in fourth place.
She had the fourth fastest time in the girls 200-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 27.24 seconds. Unfortunately, in the finals her time fell to 27.60 seconds leaving her in seventh place. Simeon also placed 13th in the 400-meter dash (1:01.98) and 14th in the state 100-meter dash (13.52 seconds)
Freshman Mariah Thill claimed 10th place in the state 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.87 seconds).
As a team, Turtle Lake/Clayton tallied 7 points, earning it 38th place out of 60 teams to earn points at the meet.
Team Scores
(Places 1-10)
Royall 50, Fennimore 47, Benton-Scales Mound Shulls 41.50, Shiocton 30.50, Lancaster 26, Gillett 25, Sevastapol 22, Ladysmith 22, Cashton 21.50, Webster 19
(Places 11-19)
Gibraltar 18, Deerfield 18, Prairie Farm 16, Weyauwega-Fremont 16, Ozaukee 15, Boscobell 15, Logal 15, Northland Lutheran 14, Three Lakes 13, Manitowoc Lutheran 13
(Places 21-27)
Cochrane-Fountain City 12, Dodgeland 12, Colfax 12, Howards Grove 12, Necedah 12, Algoma 11, Mishicot 10, Coleman 10, Independence Gilmanton 10, Immanuel Lutheran 10, Unity 10
(Places 33-39)
La Crosse Aquinas 8, Fall Creek 8, Edgar 8, Spencer 8, Manawa Little Wolf 8, Turtle/Lake Clayton 7, Random Lake 6, The Prairie School 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.