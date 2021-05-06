The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team is off to a strong start, placing first of nine teams at the Webster Invitational on April 27.
The squad had a strong representation in the 100-meter dash where senior Alexandra Simeon won with a time of 12.91 seconds. Teammates Mariah Thill (freshman) and Taylor Andersen (sophomore) placed third and fifth, respectively, with time of 13.26 seconds and 14.36 seconds.
Simeon and Thill repeated those finishes in the 200-meter dash as well, with Simeon recording a winning time of 27.20 seconds and Thill earning third at 27.92 seconds. Andersen came in seventh (30.05 seconds).
Simeon completed the sprint sweep, winning the 400-meter dash in 1:03.40, and added a third place finish in the high jump, clearing 4-08.
TC claimed the top two spots in the girls 300-meter hurdles with freshman Mackenzie Tarmen taking top honors in a time of 56.28 seconds and senior Destiny Greeley following her across the finish line in 1:00.49. Tarmen also placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-06.
Freshman Ella Jansen recorded a triple jump mark of 28-01.25, more than a foot farther than her nearest competitor.
The 4x400-meter relay team dominated the competition, recording a winning time of 5:01.57
Greeley added a runner up finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.66 seconds.
TC was also second in the 4x100-meter relay (1:01.71).
Team Scores
Turtle Lake/Clayton 148, Unity 142, Prairie Farm 129, Webster 112, New Auburn 18, Solon Springs/Northwood 18, Winter 14, Lake Holcombe 11, Clear Lake 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.