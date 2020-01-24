By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With three players scoring in double figures, the Amery girls basketball team improved to 7-4 on Jan. 16 as it defeated Osceola, 51-39, on the road.
Ella Schmidt paced the team with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Meanwhile, Mariah Waalen recorded a double-double that included 13 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Brotzel added 10 points and two rebounds.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Drew Granica (eight points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals) and Lydia Monson (two points, four rebounds, two assists).
Osceola fell to 4-7.
