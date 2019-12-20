By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Ella Schmidt just keeps upping her game in terms of offensive production this season. The Amery High senior has been leading the Warriors girls basketball team (3-1) in scoring through the first four games and posted her highest single-game point total to date on Friday, Dec. 13 in Ellsworth when she scored 32 points to lead the Warriors to a 57-43 victory over the Panthers. Her game isn't one dimensional either, as she also tacked on 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.
The only player to top her rebounding total on the night was teammate Julia Engebretson, who hauled in 11 boards to go along with three points, three assists, two steals and block.
Lydia Monson added 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Also scoring were Morgan Brotzel (seven points, four rebounds, four assists) and Drew Granica (two points, two rebounds, three steals).
The loss dropped Ellsworth to 2-3 on the season.
