By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Ella Schmidt exploded for 23 points and eight rebounds on Feb. 6 to lead the Amery girls basketball team to a 50-34 home victory over the St. Croix Central Panthers.
The Warriors (11-6) also received a solid 15-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist and 2-steal performance from Drew Granica.
Other Amery scorers included: Mariah Waalen (six points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals), Morgan Brotzel (three points, four rebounds, three steals) and Julia Engebretson (three points, four rebounds, four assists).
SCC is currently 1-18 for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.