By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' basketball team suffered its seventh 40-plus point loss of the season on Jan. 24 when it hosted St. Croix Central. The visiting Panthers (9-4) dominated the Warriors, 75-35, behind a 19-point, 10 rebound effort by Carson Hinzman.
Amery (0-13) was led by Wyatt Luchtenburg's, 12 points, three rebounds, two assist and two steals. However, the Warriors turned the ball over 24 times and hit just 2 of 7 free throws as a team.
Kenny Lepak scored 10 points to go with his team-high six rebounds and two assists.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Lane Frederick (four points, five rebounds), Dayton White (three points), Luke Julson (two points, two steals) and Raymond Sowell (two points, three steals).
