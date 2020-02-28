By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Feb. 18 was a night of some big individual numbers for Clear Lake's girls basketball players as the Warriors defeated Flambeau, 76-42, in Clear Lake.
Maddie Rosen recorded a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Julianna Rosen was the team's leading scorer, with 18 points, and team steal leader, with five, while hauling in seven rebounds and blocking a shot.
Maggie Rosen also broke into double figures with 10 points and added four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Maddie and Julianna are both averaging at least 11 points per game this season while Maggie is close to double figures at 8.3 ppg. They are also the team's three leading rebounders, with Maddie leading the way at nearly 8 rebounds per game.
Also scoring for the Warriors (20-0) were Kaylee Madison (seven points, two rebounds, two steals), Madison Zimmer (six points, two assists), Lily Hacker (four points, six rebounds, two assists), Rayne Vangsness (four points, two rebounds), Brooke Cress (three points), Lizzie Rosen (three points, four rebounds) and Jassmyn Warner (two points, two rebounds).
Flambeau's record sits at 12-10.
