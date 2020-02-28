By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team finished the regular season on Feb. 20 on a two-game slide, losing a 1-4 road contest to the Hudson Raiders.
Hudson (10-12-1) struck first, scoring 14:36 into the first period, but the Stars (8-12-2) quickly responded with an even strength goal by Erin Huerta just 18 seconds later that was assisted by Ellie Brice.
The Raiders scored the go-ahead goal 2:45 into the second period and added a pair of insurance goals in the third period.
After outshooting the Raiders 9-5 in the first period, the Stars were outshot the remainder of the game, leaving the shot tally at 29-25 in favor of the Raiders in a game that featured 17 penalties.
Caitlyn Erickson tallied 25 saves for Western Wisconsin.
