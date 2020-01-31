By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Prescott's boys' basketball team shook the Amery High gymnasium on Jan. 21, defeating the Warriors 91-40 behind a 33-point, seven-steal effort by Parker Nielsen.
Amery (0-12) was led by Wyatt Luchtenburg who scored 12 points and hauled in six rebounds and three assists. Jason Oft added 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Also scoring the Warriors were Luke Julson (six points, two rebounds), Charlie Flanum (six points, four rebounds, three steals) and Lane Frederick (six points, three rebounds).
Prescott currently sits second in the Middle Border Conference standings and has a 9-3 overall record.
