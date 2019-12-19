By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
A tough Prescott team handed Amery's girls basketball squad its first loss of the season on Dec. 6, 53-46, in Amery.
Ella Schmidt racked up 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the Warriors (2-1) while Lydia Monson contributed six points, seven rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
Morgan Brotzel added six points, four rebounds and two assists. Julia Engebreton tallied five points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a team-high two blocked shots. Drew Granica pitched in four points, two assists and a team-high three steals.
Prescott (4-0) had two players with double doubles. Isabella Lenz talled 21 points and 13 rebounds while Nicole Dallmann added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lenz also tallied six steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.