By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Clear Lake Warriors picked up their 20th victory of the season on March 6 at home with an 80-62 WIAA boys basketball regional semifinal win over Lake Holcombe. It marked the fourth consecutive 20-plus win season by the Warriors.
A fast start proved to be the difference as the Warriors (20-4) outscored the Chieftains by 20 points in the first half of the 18-point victory.
Clear Lake fended off a Chieftain team that had four double-digit scorers, led by Kaden Crank's game-high 21 points.
The Warriors were led by Riley Peterson, who tallied 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He had two teammates in double figures as well, as Tyson Blanchard and Alex St. John scored 13 points apiece. Blanchard also tallied five rebounds, eight assists and six steals. St. John contributed an additional three rebounds.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were: Ashtyn O'Bryan (nine points, three rebounds, one block), Will Fitzer (six points, six rebounds, three assists), Brayden O'Bryan (five points, four rebounds), Brett Benson (three points, five rebounds, three steals) and Adam Loesner (two points).
Lake Holcombe finished the season at 15-9 and second place in the Lakeland-East Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.