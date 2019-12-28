By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With a 56-45 victory over Luck on Dec. 20, the Clear Lake boys basketball team earned its second three-game winning streak of the season.
The Warriors (6-1) received a game-high 22 points and three blocked shots from Riley Peterson who was complemented by a 17-point, 10 rebound, five steal and three assist performance by Tyson Blanchard.
Also scoring for Clear Lake were Alex St. John (five points, seven rebounds), Ethan Kirk (four points, two rebounds), Brett Bensen (two points, four rebounds, two assists), Jarrett Marlett (two points, four rebounds), Ashtyn O'Bryan (two points) and Alex Burbach (two points).
Luck was paced by Gage Johansen with 18 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three assists.
