Brenna Peterson led the Clear Lake girls track and field team at the Unity Invite, claiming the only team points for the Warriors when she placed seventh in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:47.90. She also grabbed 9th place in the 800-meter run (2:59.15).
Brooklyn Tolzman placed 11th in the long jump (13-03), 12th in the 100-meter dash (15.68 seconds) and 14th in the 200-meter dash (31.97 seconds). Abby Keller was 13th in the 400-meter dash (1:24.66).
Team Scores
Prairie Farm 125, Webster 116.5, Turtle Lake/Clayton 113, Unity 113, Grantsburg 87, Shell Lake 48.5, Siren 46, Frederic 15, Clear Lake 2
