By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's boys basketball team improved to 14-3 on Feb. 7 with a 61-37 home victory over Northwood.
The Warriors were led by Riley Peterson, who posted team highs in points (24), blocked shots (five), steals (five) and rebounds (four). He also added two assists to the mix.
Ethan Kirk provided solid backup with 13 points and two steals. Will Fitzer and Tyson Blanchard each notched a team-high four assists.
Overall, Clear Lake tallied 16 steals and seven blocked shots.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Jarrett Marlett (nine points, three rebounds, two assists), Brett Benson (four points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals, one block), Angel Guillen (three points), Adam Loenser (two points), Ashtyn O'Bryan (two points, three rebounds), Alex St. John (two points) and Brayden O'Bryan (two points).
Northwood is currently 10-6 and fourth place in the Lake-Central Conference behind the league-leading Warriors.
