Panthers rout Amery to remain unbeaten

The Ellsworth football team showed why it is in first place of the Middle Border Conference Oct. 16.
The Panthers came into Amery and ran for over 300 yards rushing and over 280 yards passing and routed the Warriors 55-7.
Quarterback Mason Anderson finished 13-for-16 for 282 yards passing and four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jack Janke had 10 receptions for 241 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Ashton Quade added a touchdown as well.
On the ground, Max Grand led with 17 rushes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Quade, Bo Hines and Shane Lange also added touchdowns on the ground.
Ellsworth led 35-7 at halftime.
Amery’s only touchdown came courtesy of special teams as Koy Hopke had a kickoff return in the first quarter.
The Warrior offense struggled all game long as it finished with 114 yards total offense.
Quarterback Kale Hopke finished with 46 yards passing, with Gavin Melberg his top-receiving target with 28 yards.
Koy Hopke was the leading rusher on the ground with 23 yards followed by Kale Hopke with 20.
Amery (0-4) overall is off until Oct. 30 when it hosts Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.