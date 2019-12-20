By Brett Hart
Jason Oft uncorked a 19-point, seven-rebound and three-steal effort on Dec. 10 in Amery to lead his Warriors boys basketball team. However, the Warriors (0-3) still fell 25 points short of Somerset, 40-65, to lose their third straight game in the early season.
Wyatt Luchtenburg also had a solid performance that included 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Unfortunately, only three other Warriors were able to score - for a combined nine points.
Charlie Flanam scored four points. Kenny Lepak added four points and seven rebounds. And Jackson Moulton pitched in one point.
Raymond Sowell contributed two rebounds and two assists. Luke Julson added three rebounds.
Somerset (3-1) was led by Trae Kreibich and Jackson Cook, who each scored 12 points and combined for 10 rebounds.
