By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
St. Croix Falls (6-2) handed Amery's boys' basketball team its 10th loss of the season on Jan. 9 by way of an 83-38 margin in Amery.
Leading the Warriors (0-10) with 15 points was Jason Oft. He also added four rebounds.
Other Amery scorers were: Kenny Lepak (seven points, five rebounds), Luke Julson (four points), Lane Frederick (four points, five rebounds, one block), Gavin Melberg (three points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals), Mikey Kurshinski (three points, two rebounds) and Charlie Flanum (two points, two rebounds, three steals, one block).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.