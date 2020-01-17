Lane

Lane Frederick (14) leaps for the ball. Frederick scored four points, five rebounds and one block.

 CYN LUEHMAN

By Brett Hart

Contributing Writer

St. Croix Falls (6-2) handed Amery's boys' basketball team its 10th loss of the season on Jan. 9 by way of an 83-38 margin in Amery.

Leading the Warriors (0-10) with 15 points was Jason Oft. He also added four rebounds.

Other Amery scorers were: Kenny Lepak (seven points, five rebounds), Luke Julson (four points), Lane Frederick (four points, five rebounds, one block), Gavin Melberg (three points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals), Mikey Kurshinski (three points, two rebounds) and Charlie Flanum (two points, two rebounds, three steals, one block).

