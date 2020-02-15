By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Jason Oft put together a 10-point, five-rebound and two blocked shot night on Feb. 4 in Baldwin, but could not power his Amery boys' basketball team to victory as the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (9-8) dominated the Warriors, 78-39.
B-W's Dylan Karau led all scorers with 15 points.
Amery (0-17) received nine points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals from Wyatt Luchtenburg. Also scoring for the Warriors were Luke Julson (five points), Charlie Flanum (five points, two rebounds, one block), Raymond Sowell (four points, two assists), Kenny Lepak (three points, two steals, two rebounds) and Jackson Moulton (three points).
