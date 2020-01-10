By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
With a 36-65 road loss to Barron on Jan. 3, the Amery boys' basketball team fell to 0-8 and has yet to finish within 24 points of an opponent this season.
While the Warriors' Jason Oft was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range, Barron responded with nine long-range buckets and hit at 22 percent better clip from close range while taking advantage of 16 Amery turnovers.
Wyatt Luchtenburg tallied 10 points to lead the Amery offense while Kenny Lepak grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (four defensive) and a steal to pace the defense.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Oft (nine points), Raymond Sowell (seven points, one steal), Lepak (four points, two assists), Charles Flanum (three points, three rebounds) and Mikey Kurschinski (three points, two rebounds, one steal).
Barron had four players score in double figures - Carter LatLiberty (15 points, 12 rebounds), Sam Baumgard (14 points, two steals), Drew Nevin (13 points, four rebounds) and Andrew Williams (11 points, eight assists).
