By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's ninth-ranked boys basketball team suffered just its fourth loss of the season on Feb. 27 when it fell 37-54 to Unity in its regular season finale.
Tyson Blanchard was the only Warrior to reach double figures as he led the team in scoring (15 points), rebounds (six) and assists (four).
Brett Benson contributed seven points and three rebounds. Ashtyn O'Bryan pitched in seven points and three rebounds.
Also scoring for Clear Lake (18-4) were: Will Fitzer (six points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds) and Riley Peterson (two points, three rebounds, two blocked shots).
Unity (19-3) is the reigning Lake-West Conference Champion while Clear Lake won this year's Lakeland-Central Conference Title.
Clear Lake hosts Prairie Farm on Tuesday in the first round of the WIAA regional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.