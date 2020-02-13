By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Amery girls basketball team had its work cut out for it on Feb. 4 when it hosted the undefeated and ninth-ranked St. Croix Falls Saints of the Lakeland West Conference.
The Saints defeated the Warriors 70-31 and had four players score in double figures, led by Emily McCurdy who made every shot she took to finish with 18 points. She also tallied six steals, four assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Ella Schmidt was Amery's leading scorer, with 13 points, and add five rebounds and a block. Mariah Waalen racked up 11 rebounds and five points.
Also scoring for the Warriors were: Drew Granica (six points, three rebounds), Lydia Monson (five points, five rebounds, two assists), and Julia Engebretson (two points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals).
Amery's record fell to 10-6 while St. Croix Falls improved to 17-0.
