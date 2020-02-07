By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Division 2's fifth-ranked Ellsworth Panthers were too much for the Amery wrestling team on Jan. 30 as the Panthers defeated the Warriors, 34-15. The match was an unusual one for the Warriors this season, not only because it was its first dual loss, but because none of the matches ended in a pin.
Amery entered the match with five individually-ranked wrestlers while Ellsworth had four ranked wrestlers.
Ellsworth won the first four matches by decision and the fifth by a technical fall. The first match paired top-ranked Ellsworth heavyweight Logan Peterson against fifth-ranked Amery 220-pounder Robert Beese in a match at 220-pounds. Peterson defeated Beese by a score of 4-3.
Amery 126 pounder Joseph Wentz put the Warriors on the board with a 4-1 decision over Jack Voelker. Third-ranked Jordan Penard followed with a 15-1 major decision over Bailey Poellinger. Ellsworth grabbed another technical fall at 138 pounds as third-ranked Charlie Stuhl topped 12th-ranked Mason Tylee, 20-5, and Amery responded with a 5-2 win by fourth-ranked Walker Ingham over Braden Matzek.
The Panthers then won the next three matches by decision before Amery's sixth-ranked Kale Hopke finished the evening with a 23-7 technical fall over Ian Matzek.
