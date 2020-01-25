By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Lakeland Central Conference runner up Prairie Farm (ranked No. 9 in the state) was no match for conference leader Clear Lake girls basketball team (ranked No. 2 in the state) on Jan. 16 in Clear Lake as the Warriors (13-0) blasted the Panthers, 61-44.
Three Warriors finished in double figures, led by a double-double effort by Maddie Rosen, who collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.
Madison Zimmer was no slouch either, tallying 16 points, four assists and three steals.
Maggie Rosen completed the trifecta, notching 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Also scoring for the Warriors were Rayne Vangsness (six points, two steals), Julianna Rosen (three points, six rebounds, three steals), Lizzie Rosen (three points, two assists) and Kaylee Madison (two points).
Prairie Farm (9-2) was led by Marnie Kahl's 15 points and five rebounds.
