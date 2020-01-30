By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's 12th-ranked Division 2 wrestling team dominated Somerset on Jan. 16 by a score of 69-6. The Warriors picked up seven pins and benefited from four Spartan forfeits in the blowout.
Third-ranked Jordan Penard recorded the only standard decision victory of the night in the opening match when he edged seventh ranked (at 126 pounds) Tyler Hantsbarger, 6-2, at 132 pounds.
Twelfth-ranked Mason Tylee (138 pounds) followed with a 40 second fall over Landon Wilson. Fourth-ranked Walker Ingham (145 pounds) pinned Zach Maltrejean in 3:32. Grant Cook (152 pounds) disposed of Parker Lytle in just 20 seconds for the fastest match of the evening.
Timmy Kelling (160 pounds) added a 3:03 pin against Alex Lange, and Oscar Brickel followed with a 1:00 pin over Tristan Lewis. Seventh-ranked Kale
