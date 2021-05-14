Amery’s golf team placed fourth of the eight Middle Border Conference teams competing at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on May 4. The Warriors recorded a score of 180, sandwiching them between Ellsworth (178) and Osceola (182).
Aaron Mork led the way tying with St. Croix Central’s Matt Mueller for first place with a score of 40. Blu Anderson tied for fourth place, finishing in 42 strokes.
Vincent Green posted a score of 46 while Justin Walter finished in 52 strokes and Leif Anderson, 54 strokes.
Team Scores
SCC 175, New Richmond 175, Ellsworth 178, Amery 180, Osceola 182, Baldwin 189, Somerset 230, Prescott 231
Warrior JV golfers finish mid-pack at local invite
Amery’s junior varsity golf team participated in the Larry Nicholas Memorial JV Invite on May 4, and finished seventh of 15 teams.
Competing for the Warriors were: Frederik Henningsgard, Trevor Hinz, Cayden Meyer, Zach Long and Austin Holmberg. The team is coached by Tyler Peterson.
Taking the top individual honor was New Richmond’s Ryan Anderson who shot a 79. Eau Claire Memorial was the team champion with a score of 348.
Team Scores
EC Memorial 348, River Falls 355, Chippewa Falls 381, New Richmond 382, St. Croix Central 385, Hudson 1 386, Amery 388, Rice Lake 398, Eau Claire North 399, Hudson 2 429, Menomonie 457, Ellsworth 461, Baldwin 470, Osceola 476, Somerset 566
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.