By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's girls basketball team earned its fourth victory of the season on Dec. 16 with a 49-28 win over Baldwin-Woodville.
Ella Schmidt scored a game-high 15 points and also posted eight rebounds in the effort. Lydian Monson provided solid backup with nine points, six rebounds and game highs in assists (five) and steals (three).
Morgan Brotzel also scored nine points.
Other Amery (4-1) scorers were Julia Engebretson (eight points, nine rebounds), Mariah Waalen (six points, two rebounds), and Drew Granica (two points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals).
B-W (2-6) was led by Maddy Jensen with nine points and five rebounds.
