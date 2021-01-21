The Amery girls basketball team had a 23-12 halftime lead against New Richmond Jan. 14.
The second half was a different story as the Warriors were outscored 32-9 and fell 44-32.
The offensive numbers show the story.
Grace Carlson led the Warriors with eight points and five rebounds. Hannah Bottolfson chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.
The Warriors attempted only 11 two-point shots compared to New Richmond’s 57. From three-point range, the Tigers attempted 30 shots as Amery had 17.
Leah DeYoung led New Richmond with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Delaney Brown tossed in 10.
Two days earlier, the Warriors traveled to first place Prescott and left with a 72-15 defeat.
The Cardinals outscored Amery 55-8 in the first half.
Tori Benck led three Cardinals in double figures with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Isabella Lenz tossed in 17. Brynley Goehring scored 11.
Drew Granica had five points for the Warriors. Grace Carlson pulled down five rebounds.
Prescott finished 28-for-69 from the field as Amery was 4-for-38. The Cardinals outrebounded Amery 49-20 and committed 15 steals to the Warriors’ six.
The previous night, Somerset edged Amery 53-51. Mia Brotzel led three Amery players in double figures with 14 points and five rebounds. Grace Carlson had a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Bottolfson chipped in with 10.
Amery is now 2-6 on the year. The Warriors host Osceola 7 p.m., Jan. 21.
