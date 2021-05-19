Amery’s boys track and field team participated in the Ellsworth Quad on May 13 and picked up a third place team finish snagging four individual victories along the way.
Gavin Melberg paced the Warriors, dominating the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.35 seconds and long jump with a leap of 19-03. Jason Oft won the triple jump (35-10) and Sam Kelling was the pole vault champion, clearing 8-06.
Oft also placed second in the high jump (5-08) while Logan Dockendorf was runner up in the 2 mile run (10:53.68). Also placing second was the 4x100-meter relay team of Kruse Yuhas, Oft, Chad Sarsland and Wyatt Luchtenburg who finished in a time of 49.41 seconds.
Melberg added a third place finish in the 100-meter dash (11.76 seconds) and Luchtenburg was third in the triple jump (33-10).
Placing third in the 4x800-meter relay (9:20.91) were Nick Silvis, Derrick Chute, Aidan Ziegler and Grant Hoff.
Team scores
Ellsworth 88.5, Prescott 65.5, Amery 59, Somerset 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.