Gavin Melberg claimed second place in the boys triple jump at the June 8 Middle Border Conference Track and Field Championships, leading the Amery team to a seventh place finish. His jump of 39-07.50 was a personal record.
Placing third for the Warriors was the 4x800-meter relay team of Logan Dockendorf, Nick Silvis, Josh Stauner and Derrick Chute, who finished in a time of 9:15.77.
Team Scores
New Richmond 215, Osceola 145.6, Prescott 72.5, St. Croix Central 68.5, Ellsworth 65, Somerset 64.5, Amery 49, Baldwin-Woodville 20
10 Warrior boys qualify for sectional track
Despite not winning a single event at the WIAA Division 2 Regional Track and Field meet in Rice Lake on June 14, the Amery boys team earned fourth place and will be well represented at Thursday’s sectional as 10 Warriors earned a top 4 regional finish to advance.
Gavin Melberg qualified for sectional in four events, placing second in the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds), long jump (20-10.5) and 4x400-meter relay (3:44.77). He was also a member of the fourth place 4x200-meter relay (1:37.28).
Aidan Ziegler was a two-event qualifier, placing second in the regional 400-meter dash (54.68 seconds) and 4x400-meter relay.
Joining Melberg and Ziegler in the 4x400 were Kruse Yuhas and Jack Smestad.
Yuhas also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash (24.07 seconds) and both Yuhas and Smestad were members of the qualifying 4x200-meter relay team - along with Wyatt Luchtenburg.
Also placing second was the 4x800-meter relay team of Logan Dockendorf, Josh Stauner, Nick Silvis and Derrick Chute, who finished in 9:16.19.
Jason Oft placed fourth in both the high jump (5-08) and triple jump (37-06.25).
Team Scores
Osceola 166.5, Northwestern 102, Ashland 101, Amery 80, Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 60, Barron 53, Hayward 41.5, Rice Lake 30
