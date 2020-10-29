The season will continue one more week for Amery’s Jaidyn McAlpine.
The junior cross country runner qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State meet by finishing seventh at the Sectional meet Oct. 24 in Barron.
McAlpine finished with a time of 20 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the sectional champion at 19:03.8, defeating Barron’s Fran Peterson by 20 seconds. St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer finished third at 19:51.2
The Division 2 State meet is Oct. 31 at Colby High School.
Osceola was the team sectional champion, edging St. Croix Central 35-39. Both teams advanced to team state.
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf finished in 15th place (17:52.2). Osceola’s Quinn McDonald was the sectional champion at 16:59.3, edging Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen by three seconds. St. Croix Central’s Jakob Eggen took third at 17:08.5.
The Chieftains won the team section as well, as all five runners finished in the top 10 with 29 points. Northwestern took second with 52. Both teams advanced to state.
Subsectional
The Warriors hosted the subsectional Oct. 20, which featured Osceola, Hayward, Barron, Northwestern, Unity, St. Croix Falls and Cumberland/Turtle Lake.
The Osceola girls finished first with 35, followed by Hayward’s 62. Barron took third with 96 and the Warriors scored 105.
Ulrich was the champion with a time of 19:19.5. She defeated Peterson by a second. Hayward’s Eliana Malnourie was third at 19:33.2.
McAlpine was sixth at 21:12.9. Grace Carlson finished 13th (22:07). Megan Osero was 17th (22:28.7). Aurora Schwartz took 33rd (24:15.9) and Kaitlyn Peterson finished 36th (24:54.6).
Meanwhile, for the boys, Osceola was the champion with 34 points. Northwestern took second with 58 and Amery was third with 110.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald was the champion at 17:14.1. Barron’s Marcus Peterson placed second (17:23) and Northwestern ‘s Emmett Johnson finished third (17:34).
Dockendorf was the top Amery finisher in 11th (18:33.5). Grant Hoff was 18th (19:10.9). Samuel Kelling and Tim Kelling went 26th-27th respectively (20:29.8), followed by Aidan Ziegler’s 28th (20:35.2).
