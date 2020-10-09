Jaidyn McAlpine’s seventh place individual finish at the New Richmond Invitational helped the Amery girls cross country team to a fourth place team finish Oct. 3.
Osceola had its five top runners place in the top 10 to win the meet with 32 points. New Richmond was second at 57. Somerset took third at 87, while the Warriors scored 102.
Rachel Ulrich of Osceola was first place individually at 18 minutes, 45.4 seconds. New Richmond’s CC Dietz was second, about 45 seconds behind. Somerset’s Adeline Goeltl was third, a second behind Dietz.
Grace Carlson was the next Warrior behind McAlpine as she finished 14th at 21:41.8. Megan Osero was 16th at 21:54.2; Aurora Schwartz placed 27th at 22:59.4 and Kaitlyn Peterson took 38th at 24:09.9.
Meanwhile for the boys, they also placed fourth.
New Richmond had the top three finishers to win the meet with 35 points, edging Osceola by four. Ellsworth took third at 84; Amery scored 111.
New Richmond’s Max Blader, Cale Bishop and Tyler Harris were the top three finishers and were separated by 16 seconds. Blader’s time was 15:56.2 seconds.
Logan Dockendorf was the top Warrior finisher, as he placed 10th at 17:17.9. Grant Hoff was 22nd (18:23.7), Tim Kelling took 23rd (18:41.6), Aidan Ziegler placed 24th (18:44.3) and Samuel Kelling finished 32nd (19:38.8).
(0) comments
