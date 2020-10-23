Jaidyn McAlpine continued her stellar season with another top 10 finish for the Amery girls cross country team at the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13.
McAlpine finished seventh at a time of 21 minutes, 22 seconds as the Warriors finished fourth in the team standings.
Osceola had three runners finish in the top eight to claim the conference title again with 42 points. St. Croix Central was second with 53, followed by New Richmond’s 76. Amery scored 114.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was individual conference champion at 19:13.2, defeating Central’s Mya Kizer by less than 30 seconds. Kizer’s teammate Kaitlyn Carlson was third at 20:11.3.
Grace Carlson was the next Warrior at 14th place (22:08.5). Megan Osero finished 17th at (22:15.4). Aurora Schwartz took 33rd (24:07.3) and Kaitlyn Peterson rounded out the Amery scoring in 43rd place (25:37.6).
Meanwhile for the boys, Logan Dockendorf had another top 10 finish as well.
Dockendorf finished ninth as the boys finished fourth in the team standings.
New Richmond again had the top three finishers as it coasted to the conference title with 36 points. Osceola took second with 52. St. Croix Central placed third with 90 and the Warriors finished with 110.
Max Blader was the individual conference champion as he finished at 16:59.4, edging teammate Cale Bishop by four-hundredths of a second. Tyler Harris was third at 17:01.8.
Grant Hoff was the next Amery runner in 21st place (19:05.0). Samuel Kelling took 23rd (19:19.4). Tim Kelling was 27th (19:28.3) and Aidan Ziegler was 30th (19:49.0).
