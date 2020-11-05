Amery’s Jaidyn McAlpine placed 56th at the WIAA Division 2 State Girls Cross Country meet Oct. 31 at Colby High School.
McAlpine’s time was 21 minutes, 33:36 seconds. She finished in the top half as there were 114 runners who competed.
Kayci Martensen from Southwestern Co-op was the individual champion at a time of 18:09.29. The closest area runner was Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich, who finished fifth individually, over a minute behind Martensen.
Winnecone had two runners place in the top seven in the team standings to claim the team championship with 76 points. Osceola was second with 119, followed by Kewaskum’s 122.
