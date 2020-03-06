This year AHS senior, Grady Martin, had the most points ever as a defenseman in a single season. Martin’s 41 points broke the current record held by Brett Forrest with 29.
Latest News
- Clear Lake wins seventh straight with victory over Webster
- Lepak scores 17 in loss to SCC
- Martin breaks record
- Warriors ousted by Barron
- Clear Lake subjugates Cornell by 51-points in regional quarterfinal
- Amery students work to assist Amory residents
- Anderson places fourth at state wrestling
- Steffen pleads no contest to lesser charge
Most Popular
Articles
- One dies in Sunday crash
- Records give insight into history of city’s agreement with hospital
- Timothy Daniel Stuivenga
- Committee gives green light to Stower additions
- Leap baby turns 14
- Clear Lake hands SCF first loss
- From the desk of the Editor: Modern day Brady Bunch
- Two die in car accident
- Marie Jeannette Williamson
- District makes premature, but financially responsible, decision
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.