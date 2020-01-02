By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys' ice hockey teamed opened its holiday tournament in Barron with an 8-2 victory over the WSFLG Blizzard on Dec. 26 and made history in the process. Grady Martin, who scored two second period goals, reached 100 career points in the showdown.
"I was pretty proud of Grady for getting to 100 points," said Coach Tim Henningsgard. "Throughout his career, we have played him at many different positions, and he has done a great job adjusting to everything we asked him to do."
Martin is just the seventh player in the program's history to reach such a monumental mark. The six before him were: Ryan Humpal, Matt Mullendore, Tanner Tryggestad, Kyle Schulz, Jake Mullendore and teammate Jackson Henningsgard (who scored four goals and tallied two assists in the game).
After giving up a goal to WSFLG in the first 2 and a half minutes of the contest, Amery rattled off eight unanswered goals, starting with a Jackson Henningsgard power play goal at the 8:46 mark of the first period. He then scored again at the 3:28 mark of the second period.
Martin scored at 6:01 and 9:24 of the second period, sandwiching in a goal by Asher Page at the 7:26 mark.
Jackson Henninsgard completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal with 11:18 expired in the second period and then scored again 23 seconds later.
Pake Brown scored Amery's final goal 7:53 into the third period and finished with one goal and two assists for the night. Fletcher Kjeseth tallied three assists. Mac Smith added four assists, and Austin Holmberg and Miles Troff each notched one assist.
Overall, Amery outshot the Blizzard, 45-8, with Avery Starzecki claiming six saves.
"It is tough playing the day after Christmas," Coach Henningsgard said. "It was nice to use this game as a warm-up to get ready for the rest of the week."
