By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's winning streak extended to 12 games on Jan. 14 as the Warriors girls basketball team defeated Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43-32 at home.
Maddie Rosen was an unstoppable force for the Warriors (12-0), piling up 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Completing the 1-2 punch was Madison Zimmer, who posted 13 points, seven steals, four assists and two rebounds.
Also scoring for the Warrirors, who collected 21 steals, were Maggie Rosen (six points, four steals, three assists), Lizzie Rosen (three points, six rebounds, two steals), Julianna Rosen (two points) and Kaylee Madison (two points, one block).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser fell to 1-10.
