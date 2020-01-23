By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's tough boys basketball season continued on Jan. 14 with a 32-69 loss in Osceola.
The Warriors (0-11) were led by Wyatt Luchtenburg's nine points, three rebounds and two assists. Kenny Lepak added eight points and six rebounds.
Also scoring for Amery were Raymond Sowell (five points, two rebounds, two assists), Luke Julson (three points, two rebounds), Charlie Flanum (two points, four rebounds), Lane Frederick (two points), Zach Silvis (two points, one block) and Jason Oft (one point, two rebounds, one block).
Osceola (2-7) had two players score in double figures - Josh Mork (16 points) and Logan Maxon (12 points).
