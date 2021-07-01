This past weekend was one for the record books as Clear Lake senior Adam Loenser not only set a school record in the boys 3,200-meter run. He also became the first male athlete from Clear Lake to win a state track title since 1990. Loenser finished 4.75 seconds ahead of his nearest competition to win the WIAA Division 3 state title.
Loenser also teamed up with sophomores Derek Kreier and Carter Carlson and fellow senior John Pearson to place eighth in the state 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:42.66.
Junior Riley Peterson cleared 6-00 in the high jump to claim a three-way share of sixth place.
Sophomore Hunter Pickard was 15th in the triple jump with a mark of 39-02.50.
Overall the boys finished tied with Iola-Scandinavia and Cuba City for 16th place in the team standings with 13 points. 71 teams recorded team points, led by La Crosse Aquinas with 54.
Team Scores
(Places 1-10)
La Crosse Aquinas 54, Edgar 45, Lancaster 26, Durand 25, Chetek/Weyerhauser 23, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 21, Reedsville 20, Kenosha St. Joseph 18, Wild Rose 17, Bent-Scales Mound-Shull 16, Shiocton 16, Dodgeland 16, St. Mary Catholic 16
(Places 14-19)
New Lisbon 15, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 15, Clear Lake 13, Cuba City 13, Iola-Scandinavia 13, Cambridge 12, Fall Creek 12, Wauzeka-Steuben 12
