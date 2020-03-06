By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's boys basketball team wrapped up its 2019-20 regular season on Feb. 27 in Hammond with a 43-80 loss to the St. Croix Central Panthers.
Kenny Lepak scored nearly half of the Warriors' points, racking up 17 points while sinking 2-of-3 three-point attempts and 7-of-12 field goals. Lepak also posted four rebounds and two assists.
Other Amery scorers included Luke Julson (nine points, four rebounds, two assists), Jason Oft (six points, four rebounds), Wyatt Luchtenberg (four points, two rebounds, three assists, one block), Gavin Melberg (three points, two rebounds), Raymond Sowell (two points), and Lane Frederick (two points). Mikey Kurshinski contributed two steals and two assists.
SCC (16-6) was led by Jackson Pettit (19 points), Scout Mousel (16 points) and Collin Hackbarth (14 points).
Amery (0-22) carries a 28-game losing streak into Tuesday's WIAA Regional showdown with Somerset (13-9).
