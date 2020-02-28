By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Wyatt Luchtenburg posted 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in a Feb. 21 road loss to Middle Border Conference co-leader Prescott the finished with a score of 46-77.
He was one of four Amery boys basketball players to score in double figures in the game. The remaining three were from Prescott (17-4) as Parker Nielsen led all scorers with 24 points; Mason Holte added 12; and Dylan Malmlov posted 11 points.
Other Amery (0-21) scorers included: Jason Oft (eight points), Charlie Flanum (eight points, five rebounds), Luke Julson (five points), Raymond Sowell (five pionts, two rebounds, three assists, two steals), Kenny Lepak (three points, two assists, two steals), Mikey Kurschinski (three points, five rebounds) and Lane Frederick (two points, two rebounds).
