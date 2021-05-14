Amery boys’ tennis team began its 2021 season with a close 3-4 loss to River Falls.
Coach Tanya Julson said the Warriors received strong confident wins from its top two singles players, Luke Julson and Joseph Wentz.
Luke Julson won the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0, over Mathom Johnson while Wetz defeated Henry Whipkey, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
River Falls dominated the remaining two singles matches with Luke Carr (No. 3 singles) falling 0-6, 0-6 to Jack Stang, and Wyat Graff (No. 4 singles) falling 0-6, 3-6 to Elliot Auderieth.
The Warrior put up a good fight in all three doubles matches and the No. 3 team of Caleb Carlson and Conner Carlson picked up a 6-1, 4-6, 10-4, third set tiebreak victory over Perry Kotz and Austin Sabot.
The No. 1 doubles team of Wyatt Ingham and Grant cook fell 6-7 (1-7), 3-6 to Hayden Rock and Zach Martin. Spencer Albee and Ryan Hanson (No. 2 doubles) fell 4-6, 2-6 to Alex Koetln and Theo Syverson.
