Amery’s boys tennis team crowned two Middle Border Conference champions on June 3 while competing at the MBC Conference Tournament.
Luke Julson was the top-seeded player at No. 1 singles and lived up to the billing, using his strong net game and serve to win points quickly and claim the title.
Julson received a bye in the first round and then topped New Richmond’s Thomas Smallidge, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round to set up a match with Eau Claire Regis’ Alex Erickson in the finals. Julson dominated Erickson, 6-0, 6-4. Smallidge battled back to place third.
At No. 2 singles, JC Wentz, a second seed, earned the conference title using smart strategies to upset first-seeded Jordan McGinley from New Richmond in the finals, according to Amery Coach Tanya Julson.
Overall, the Warriors finished the day in fourth place and finished the regular season with a 2-4 conference record and 6-7 overall record.
Wentz opened with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ellsworth’s Joe Schmalstig and filled with a 6-0, 6-3, win over Regis’ Alex Nunez to reach the finals. He defeated McGinley, 6-4, 6-3. Nunez finished in third place.
“The new young team worked hard and accomplished many successes this year,” Coach Julson said. “The future for these boys looks strong with 10 returning letter winners next year.”
Luke Carr lost his first match at No. 3 singles, 1-6, 1-6 to Osceola’s Carson Hollman, who placed fourth.
Whyatt Graff lost, 2-6, 6-2, 8-10 to Osceola’s William Huhn in the No. 4 singles bracket. Huhn finished fourth.
Grant Cook and Wyatt Ingham fell, 2-6, 0-6 to Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker at No. 1 doubles. Sykor and Loker finished third.
Ryan Hanson and Spencer Albee lost, 2-6, 1-6, to Tyler Smigla and Gus Kroening of Baldwin-Woodville in the first round of the No. 2 doubles bracket. Smigla and Kroenig placed fourth.
Caleb Carlson and Connor Carlson were defeated by Altoona’s Tyler Goodwin and Carter Bontie, 2-6, 3-6, in No. 3 doubles play. Goodwin and Bontie finished in third place.
