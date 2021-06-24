The Amery boys tennis season came to a close on Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Kohler when Luke Julson (10-1) lost in the second round, 0-6, 3-6 to Kohler’s Alex Unger (10-5).
Julson had advanced to the second round by taking down eighth-seeded Taytem Matthews (15-4) of Brookfield Academy a day earlier, 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.
Joseph Wentz (17-2) also played on Thursday at the state tournament and was shut out by Dominican/Eastbrook Academy’s fifth-seeded Teddy Wong (11-3), who went on to claim third place.
“Luke Julson and JC Wentz did not disappoint this tennis season,” said Amery Coach Tanya Julson. “These two leaders and co-captains had an outstanding season, winning many matches for the team. They were great role models for the young inexperienced team.”
Among Wentz’s accomplishments this season were conference and sectional championships and a 12-1 regular season record.
Luke Julson was the only senior on the team and put together an undefeated regular season career record of 35-0, winning a conference title each year of his career.
“Luke was always at the courts ready to play,” Coach Julson said. “The team came to rely on his leadership and strong consistent play. We will miss him and his many talents next year.”
