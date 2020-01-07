By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Clear Lake's record remained unblemished in girls basketball this season after the Warriors blasted Northwood, 51-25, on the road on Jan. 3.
Three players finished with 12 points in the game - two of them coming from Clear Lake (9-0). Julianna Rosen had a stellar performance for the Warriors, collecting 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.
Maddie Rosen also scored 12 points for Clear Lake and added seven rebounds.
Others scoring for the Warriors were: Kaylee Madison (five points), Brooke Cress (three points), Maggie Rosen (two points, two steals), Lizzie Rosen (two points, two rebounds), Jassmyn Warner (two points, two rebounds) and Rayne Vangseness (two points, four rebounds, two steals).
Northwood (5-2) was led by Emme Golembiewski with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
