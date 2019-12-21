By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
The Western Wisconsin Stars girls ice hockey team pushed past .500 on Dec. 13 when it picked up a 5-1 road win against the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers.
After giving up a goal to the Sabers (2-3) midway through the first period, the Stars (3-2-1) responded with five unanswered goals - and outshot the Sabers 32-18 in the final two periods.
Bryn Conners scored Western Wisconsin's first goal at the 16:10 mark of the first period to knot the score. Then Ellie Brice netted the go-ahead goal in the final seconds of the second period.
Erin Huerta, who assisted in both of the Stars first two goals, assisted again as Brice scored the first goal of the third period. Then Brice returned the favor, assisting Huerta for a goal at the 13:49 mark of the final period. (Alise Wiehl also assisted.)
Bailey Williams finished the scoring with a short handed, unassisted goal at the 16:52 mark.
The Stars outshot the Sabers, 41-33, overall while Caitlyn Erickson recorded 32 saves.
