Kale Hopke threw for over 360 yards passing, but it wasn’t enough as the Baldwin-Woodville football team handed Amery a 34-21 loss Oct. 9.
Hopke was 18-for-34 for 369 yards passing and three touchdowns, but also had three interceptions.
Amery went into intermission down 14-0, but started off the second half quickly as Hopke connected with Gavin Melberg for a 53-yard receiving touchdown at the 10 minute, 26 second mark of the third quarter.
The Blackhawks responded quickly, scoring two touchdowns in just over three minutes. Carson Lee scored on a 72 yard rushing touchdown, while quarterback Masen Werner found Tanner Holldorf from 55 yards out.
Hopke found Bryn Gouker from 21 yards to end the third quarter scoring.
The Warriors got within six, 27-21, with 4:44 left in the fourth as Keaton Tollakson was on the receiving end of Hopke’s third touchdown of the night from 30 yards.
On the ensuing kickoff, B-W’s Ty Margelofsky went 85 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
Gouker finished with eight receptions for 166 yards. Melberg had four receptions for 101 yards, while Tollakson had five receptions for 91 yards.
Amery couldn’t get anything going on the ground, as they finished with 16 rushes for 39 yards as a team.
The Blackhawks meanwhile finished with 401 yards total offense.
Koy Hopke finished with nine total tackles; Tollakson had six, while Mitchel Gamache recorded five.
Amery (0-3 overall) hosts conference leader Ellsworth 7 p.m. Friday.
