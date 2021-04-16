Hopke-Brothers-WEB.jpg
Contributed

Amery’s Hopke Brothers, Kale and Koy, recently wrestled at the 2021 USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals at UNI in Cedar Falls Iowa. Koy Hopke was 16 U Division CHAMPION and Kale Hopke earned Junior Division 6th. Shown L-R: Coach Mike Kelly, Koy Hopke, Dad/Coach Byron Hopke and Kale Hopke.

