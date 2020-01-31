By Brett Hart
Contributing Writer
Amery's wrestling team placed fourth at the 22-team St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic on Saturday. With four wrestlers reaching the finals, the Warriors managed to crown two individual champions.
Seventh-ranked (Division 2) Kale Hopke (27-1) won the 195-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Boyceville's Josh Marzofka (17-15) in 32 seconds. Hopke then edged Division 3's 10th-ranked McKinley Erickson (24-8) of St. Croix Falls, 3-0, in the semifinal round. In the championship match, he defeated Carter Grewe (16-3) of Abbotsford-Colby by an 8-5 decision.
Fourth-ranked (Division 2) Robert Beese (20-1) was Amery's other individual champion, winning the 220-pound bracket. After pinning his first opponent in just 19 seconds, Beese followed with a 1:31 fall over Joe Hinkle (16-11) of Totino Grace to advance to the 1st-place match where he pinned St. Croix Falls' Kyle Zehm (21-6, honorable mention Division 3) in 3:15.
Jordan Penard (27-1, ranked No. 3 in Division 2) placed second at 132 pounds, earning a 32-second fall over Zach Servais (12-10) of West Salem/Bangor and a 3:15 fall over Boyceville's Nate Stuart (19-12) before falling to Kyle Boeke (26-1) of Princeton.
Mason Tylee (20-3, 138 pounds, ranked No. 12 in Division 3) also placed second, winning his first two matches by falls in 46 seconds or faster. His second pin came again Riley Paetznik-Huhtala (13-9) of Princeton. In the semifinal round, he earned a 9-5 decision over Luck/Fredericl/Grantsburg/Siren's Landyn Johnson (21-7), but lost to Vito Massa (30-3, Honorable Mention in Division 1) of River Falls in the final.
Walker Ingham (26-3, ranked No. 4 in Division 2) placed third at 145 pounds, earning two pins and a major decision. He pinned Pine City's Gavin Rockstroh (10-5) in 1:58 in the quarterfinal round, lost to Hudson's Leo Draveling (31-6, honorable mention in Division 1 at 152 pounds) in the semifinals and dominated Boyceville's Tyler Dormanen (23-6, honorable mention in Division 3 at 152 pounds) by an 11-1 score in the third place match.
Grant Cook (22-7, 152 pounds) placed fifth, collecting three falls and a decision victory. In the consolation semifinals, he pinned Devin Roff (18-13) of Cumberland in 59 seconds and followed with a 6-4 decision over Princeton's Josh Marshall (16-13) in the fifth place match.
Carter Neilsen (14-13, 285 pounds) claimed sixth place, winning two of four matches wrestled. In the consolation semifinal, he earned a 2-0 decision victory over Totino Grace's Manny Thomas (11-6).
In Junior Varsity action, Joseph Wentz (3-0, 132 pounds) won his weight class while Chance Schroeder (2-1, 220 pounds) and Dylan Anderson (2-1, 126 pounds) each placed second.
Team Scores
St. Croix Falls 197, Princeton 170, Hudson 157.5, Amery 149, Oconto Falls 132, Totino Grace 111, River Falls 110, Boyceville 93, West Salem/Bangor 86, Northwestern 76.5, Abbotsford-Colby 57, Cumberland 50, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 48.5, Spencer 47.5, Cameron 43.5, Ogilvie 41.5, Pine City 39, Glenwood City 38, Cornell/Glillman/Lake Holcombe 27, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 10, Turtle Lake 10, Flambeau 0
