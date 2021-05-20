Amery’s baseball team (4-4) lost a high scoring home game on May 10 to the Spooner Rails after jumping out to a 4-0 first inning lead. By game’s end, the Warriors were outhit 13-8 and committed 10 errors.
Bryn Gouker was the Warriors’ top offensive producer, gathering 4 RBI in the contest.
Aaron Gilberson pitched four innings, striking out three batters and hurling 11 first pitch strikes. Mason Tylee spent three innings on the mound throwing 12 first pitch strikes.
Team Scores
Spooner 032 244 40 - 15
Amery 400 222 01 - 9
White drives in winning run
One third inning run was all it took for the Amery baseball team (5-4) to pick up a Middle Border Conference victory over Osceola on May 11.
That run was driven in by Dayton White while Mikey Kurschinski led the Warriors with two hits. Overall, the Warriors overcame five errors by outhitting the Chieftains, 5-2.
Kale Hopke pitched all seven innings, striking out 16 batters and throwing 18 first pitch strikes.
Team Scores
Amery 001 000 0 - 1
Osceola 000 000 0 - 0
New Richmond shells Amery with big fourth inning
Five innings was enough for New Richmond to put the Amery baseball team (5-5) to rest on May 14 as the Tiger racked up 8 fourth inning runs to down the Warriors, 10-0. Amery was outhit 11-2 and committed two errors.
Mikey Kurschinski pitched three innings, striking out two batters and tallying 13 first pitch strikes. Austin Schleusner pitched two innings.
Team Scores
New Richmond 101 80 - 10
Amery 000 00 - 0
Hopke strikes out 20 in win over Ellsworth
With a 6-1 road win over Ellsworth on May 17, the Amery Baseball team improved to 6-5 on the season.
William Jensen, Keaton Tallackson and Bryn Gouker each tallied two hits in the contest while Chase Jonns was walked twice.
Asher Page drove in three runs and Tollackson picked up two RBI.
Kale Hopke was the winning pitcher, going the full seven innings and tallying 20 strikeouts along the way.
