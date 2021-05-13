The Turtle Lake/Clayton boys track and field team earned a sixth place finish at the May 6 Barron Invitational.
Freshman Logan Gitzen led the team, winning the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 52.93 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Alxei Tew, Shane Bittof, Damen Micheels and Gitzen placed fourth, completing the team’s scoring events for the evening.
Gitzen tiled for ninth in the high jump (4-06) and was ninth in the triple jump (31-02.75).
Micheels earned 14th place in the 200 meter dash (29.61 seconds). Bittorf was 14th in the 800-meter run (2:54.13). Tew finished 20th in the discus (65-03) and 22nd in the shot put (23-09).
Team scores
Cumberland 92, Unity 59, Bloomer 43, Barron 35, Shell Lake 26, Turtle Lake/Clayton 8, Prairie Farm 3
TC boys claim seventh at Unity
The Turtle Lake/Clayton boys track and field team finish seventh of nine teams at the May 3 Unity Invite.
Placing fifth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 59.36 seconds were Dustin Vanda, Alexi Tew, Shane Bittorf and Damen Micheels.
Vanda added a sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (54.53 seconds).
Logan Gitzen earned seventh place in the triple jump with a mark of 31-04.00 and was also seventh in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Team Scores
Grantsburg 141.50, Clear Lake 136, Unity 135.50, Webster 97.50, Shell Lake 58.50, Siren 44, Turtle Lake/Clayton 13, Prairie Farm 9, Frederic 9
